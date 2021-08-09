Republic Bank targets September 1 return for all workers

Republic Bank's Rio Claro branch. File photo.

REPUBLIC BANK is targeting September 1 as the date when all of its employees can return to work. Republic Bank managing director Nigel Baptiste made this announcement in a signed letter circulated to employees by the bank's human resources department on Monday.

"With (covid19) vaccinations now widely available and with the impending reopening of most of the business community as well as the return to in-classroom teaching at the nation’s schools, as an organisation we must now ready ourselves for the eventual full return to office of our employees," he said.

While the bank expects some of its employees will continue to be offered the opportunity to work from home on an occasional basis, Baptiste said the organisation had set September 1 as the date by which "we should be ready for a return to the office of all employees."

He said as bank employees return to their offices, "the safety and security of employees and customers will continue to dictate our ongoing response even as we recognise that the Occupational Safety and Health Act also places responsibility on the employee for their own safety."

Baptiste said measures adopted on the use of protective personal equipment (PPE) and adherence to covid19 protocols at its offices will be maintained.

"The key area that is being finalised is how to ensure safe interactions between/with unvaccinated staff."

While the bank is aware that some of its staff cannot be vaccinated for verified medical reasons and others who are hesitant to take a covid19 vaccine, Baptiste said, "With the wide availability of free vaccines, and in preparation for a return to the office by our employees, the bank is considering several approaches."

These include the reassessment of the need to pay for PCR tests in the event of suspected cases, the way covid-related absences are treated; possible payment of an incentive to vaccinated staff; the introduction of mandatory PCR tests for unvaccinated staff (except those who cannot be vaccinated for verified medical reasons); the weekly completion of a covid screening questionnaire; and limiting access to the bank’s premises to only the vaccinated staff of its external service providers.

Baptiste said some of these changes would generate concern amongst staff, with advocates and opponents for different changes.

He said no decision has been taken on any of these measures.

"We have started engaging with the union (Banking Insurance and General Workers Union) as we finalise our approach."

Baptiste appealed to staff who can take a covid19 vaccine but are unwilling to do so to reconsider.

"The evidence is there that in populations where the level of vaccination is high, the rise in cases has been stemmed and hospital admissions have declined.

He pointed out that data has shown that the significant majority of new cases, hospital admissions and deaths are among unvaccinated people and the vaccines have proven their efficacy in keeping the vaccinated and their close contacts safer than otherwise.

Baptiste said, "Now is not the time for the organisation to become divided on this issue, as always, we remain stronger together."

He said the bank would communicate further with its staff on these matters in due course.