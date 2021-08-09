Rajah 94 in vain in Red Force practice match

Isaiah Rajah -

A KNOCK of 94 from Isaiah Rajah was not enough to rescue TT Red Force Team A from a massive 245-run defeat against TT Red Force Team B in a four-day practice match at the Brian Lara Cricket Academy in Tarouba, on Sunday.

Team B, resuming the final day on 94/2 in the second innings, declared on 179/5 with Nicholas Alexis hitting 64 and Kirstan Kallicharan scoring 63.

Fast bowler Uthman Muhammad was the top bowler for Team A with 2/40.

Chasing an improbable target of 392, Team A were all out for 146 despite a solid knock of 94 by left-handed Rajah. Rajah faced 138 balls and struck 14 fours and one six.

Left-arm spinner Khary Pierre grabbed 3/24 and the pair of Yannic Cariah (2/1) and Marlon Richards (2/24) took two wickets apiece.

SUMMARISED SCORES

TEAM B 422 (Tion Webster 141, Yannic Cariah 75, Kirstan Kallicharan 57, Navin Bidaisee 55; Uthman Muhammad 5/46, Shaaron Lewis 2/44, Ricky Jaipaul 2/87) and 179/5 dec (Nicholas Alexis 64, K Kallicharan 63; U Muhammad 2/40) vs TEAM A 210 (Denesh Ramdin 81, Keagan Simmons 34; Y Cariah 4/19, Bryan Charles 2/49) and 146 (Isaiah Rajah 94; Khary Pierre 3/24, Y Cariah 2/1, Marlon Richards 2/24) TEAM B won by 245 runs