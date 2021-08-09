QuotaTT to host its annual SheRISES programme

ON WEDNESDAY, a three-day intensive programme will begin for the young charges at the St Dominic’s Children’s Home as Quota Trinidad and Tobago (QuotaTT) hosts its SheRISES Empowerment Initiative for young women and girls.

A release from QuotaTT said the covid19 pandemic’s economic and psychological impact will be felt for many years to come, particularly for the young generation.

Jillian Jones-Smith, QuotaTT president, was quoted in the release, saying, “As a club, we believe that we can mitigate many negative impacts with empowering initiatives such as the SheRISES programme. We are also aware that the most vulnerable in our society, women and girls, have been negatively affected.”

The initiative supports young women and adolescent girls in reaching their full potential. The programme emphasises the development of knowledge, skills, and attitudes (KSAs) in the critical aspects of life skills development including self- esteem, body image, peer pressure, violence against women and children human rights, health, wellness and self-care, encouraging dream and goal setting, entrepreneurship and business, communication, leadership and motivation.

Facilitators and storytellers include Charlene Pedro, chief engagement officer, Conventus Consultinc; Gillia Liverpool-Roberts, principal consultant of GLR HR Consultancy; Kaylan Bartholomew, health and wellness Coach, Mindfulness facilitator and Yoga Teacher; Daren Dhoray, digital anthropologist, CyberSafety evangelist, social media entrepreneur; Dr. Safeeya Mohammed, CEO, SISU Global Wellness; Alexandra Stewart, poet and teaching artist; Chantal LaRoche, secretary, QuotaTT; Tameika Fletcher-Birmingham, owner, Bead Café & Jewelry Designer; and Jennifer Moore, board member, QuotaTT.

The programme is sponsored by the the National Lotteries Control Board (NLCB), Flow, Atlantic LNG Company Limited, Unit Trust Corporation and Helen Crawford and Friends .

This initiative is in support of QuotaTT’s mission of empowering disadvantaged women and children, and advocating for the deaf and hard-of-hearing by creating opportunities that develop, grow and change lives, the release said.