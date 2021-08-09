Programme for women entrepreneurs launched today

A TOTAL of 150 women from around the Caribbean will get the opportunity to be part of Republic Bank’s first ever Entrepreneurs Business Builder programme launched on Monday.

Republic Bank said in a release that it partnered with BPD Associates to launch the programme, aimed specifically to assist established women entrepreneurs with creating technology-enabled, sustainable and profitable businesses.

The initiative will facilitate entrepreneurs in Anguilla, Barbados, British Virgin Islands, Dominica, Grenada, Guyana, Saint Maarten, St Kitts & Nevis, St Lucia, St Vincent & the Grenadines, Trinidad and Tobago and Suriname.

The release said investing in development of small to medium enterprises (SMEs) especially women-owned businesses ensures that the region continues along the path to sustainable development.

“This group-wide initiative also aligns with our commitments to the UN Principles for Responsible Banking. By training our female entrepreneurs to create avenues for technological advancement and innovation in their business practices and by ensuring that these practices are environmentally safe and sustainable, we ensure that the future of our Caribbean is in good hands,” said Republic Bank executive director Derwin Howell.

Interested people can get more information at the bank’s website or apply online at https://www.republicpromotions.com/ebb/.

The deadline for applications is September 9, 2021.