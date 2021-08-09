Police suspect Sangre Chiquito body is missing woman

A team of police from the Eastern Division and the Homicide Bureau of Investigations Region II believe they found the body of Analisa Gokool on Monday afternoon.

Gokool, 34, was last seen on June 6 and was reported missing on June 9 at the Caroni police station.

Two men have been arrested in relation to her disappearance.

Since Thursday, police have been searching in and around Sangre Chiquito, calling for assistance from excavators and backhoes to search several areas where her body may have been buried.

Police said they found the body just after 12 pm and suspect it was Gokool's, based on the description and the clothing.

Homicide investigators remained at the scene until after 1 pm.