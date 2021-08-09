NLCB workers happy at reopening

A woman walk past a closed NLCB booth on Mucurapo Road, San Fernando on Monday. NLCB has suspended operations of their outlets. Photo by Angelo Marcelle

NLCB workers in south Trinidad welcomed Monday’s reopening of NLCB Lotto Centres.

When Newsday spoke with operators at three centres in south Trinidad, all were happy to be working again.

An operator at Fonclaire Enterprise Lotto Centre on Dottin Street, San Fernando, told Newsday, “We feel great and happy to be back out to work. We came out early and we were excited.”

The operator added that business was a bit slow.

At the King's Wharf Lotto Centre in San Fernando, the operator checked the day’s sales and shared with Newsday that they had gone well.

A Marabella operator said while there was a steady flow of customers, she would have liked a bit more time to prepare for Monday’s reopening.

However, she was thankful to be back out to work and was pleased the country’s economy is moving towards a state of fully reopening.