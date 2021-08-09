National long jumper, coach recover from covid, get late Olympic taste

FILE: TT long jumper Andwuelle Wright in Mexico. -

Trinidad and Tonago men’s long jumper Andwuelle Wright and his coach Wendell Williams were able to get a small taste of the 2020 Tokyo Olympic experience as they participated in the closing ceremony, on Sunday morning (TT time).

Wright and Williams tested positive for covid19 the day before the former was scheduled to compete in the long jump event. It therefore ruled Wright out of the competition.

On July 30, it was revealed by the TT Olympic Committee that Wright, Williams and women’s 400-metre hurdler Sparkle McKnight tested positive for covid19.

It was hours before McKnight was carded to compete.

Wright and Williams came out of quarantine in time for the closing ceremony. However, McKnight was released from quarantine on Sunday and did not partake in the closing.