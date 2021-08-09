MP Haynes questions hybrid learning for September school reopening

MP Anita Haynes. Photo by Sureash Cholai

MP for Tabaquite Anita Haynes has questioned the Ministry of Education’s proposed plans for hybrid learning in September.

In a statement, Haynes said the population has been thrust into a state of uncertainty over the reopening of schools next month.

“What assessments have been conducted that support this approach?” she asked. “The Ministry of Education needs to use more substantive data and less guesswork when making plans for our nation’s children.”

Haynes said thousands of students have been left behind in the past year, falling through the cracks of virtual learning.

“Families are still struggling today to provide devices to their children and access internet connectivity.

“In fact, some students will not be promoted for the next school year because they were unable to attend the minimum number of classes.”

She questioned whether assessments of virtual classes were done and systems put in place to support families in need.

“My office continues to support families by printing learning packages and partnering with organisations to provide learning devices. However, there is still a great number of people in need of assistance. Will they be further left behind in September?”

Haynes called on the ministry to be more empathetic in its approach to policymaking. She said even with the gradual reopening of the economy, many parents are still struggling to recover their financial footing.

“We need to ensure that the decisions we make going forward are grounded in stakeholder consultations so that they ease burdens and protect the vulnerable rather than intensify the challenges they face.”