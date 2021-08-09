Mother, baby diagnosed with covid19

Photo courtesy Pixabay

A mother and baby have been diagnosed with covid19, a pregnant woman died from covid19 after delivering her baby and to date, 285 pregnant women are covid19-positive.

Dr Adesh Sirjusingh, director of Women's Health at the Health Ministry, made these statements at the ministry's virtual news conference on Monday.

While he declined to give specifics about the mother and baby who contracted covid19, Sirjusingh said both are doing well. He said transmission of covid19 between mothers and their babies is rare.

He also extended condolences to the family of a woman who died from covid19 after delivering her baby.

To date, Sirjusingh said, some 285 pregnant women have contracted covid19. He urged people who share the same space with pregnant women and babies and who have not been vaccinated to do so.

Sirjusingh said a system has been set up to ensure that pregnant women and babies are protected from covid19 and the system has been largely successful. It involves screening pregnant women for covid19 and then isolating them from other pregnant women in the maternity system.

While women who are breastfeeding can use the Sinopharm vaccine, Sirujsingh said there is not enough evidence yet to determine whether pregnant women can use either the Pfizer or AstraZeneca vaccines.