Marlon King returns to court on August 18 for Amy Annamunthodo murder trial

FOR RETRIAL: Marlon King will have to face a fresh trial on the murder charge he is facing for the death of his stepdaughter Amy Anamunthodo, four, back in 2006. -

SOON after the Court of Appeal ordered a retrial for Marlon King for the brutal murder of his four-year-old stepdaughter Amy Emily Annamunthodo, it was assigned to a High Court judge.

On July 29, the Court of Appeal ordered the new trial to be case-managed and heard expeditiously, as far as practicable, and for it to be immediately placed on a judge’s docket for case management.

The first case-management conference must be held no later than August 9, the court ordered.

Almost immediately it was assigned to Justice Hayden St Clair-Douglas who held the first case management conference on August 4.

It has been adjourned to August 18, since King will have to secure new attorneys. Newsday understands Chief Public Defender Hasine Shaikh was present at the hearing.

King had successfully argued his appeal against his conviction, which was quashed by a three-member Court of Appeal panel.

The court found several faults with the trial judge’s handling of his case in 2012.

King was sentenced to hang for Annamunthodo’s murder when he was convicted by a jury after six days of directions by then Justice Anthony Carmona.

Annamunthodo was tortured and beaten to death, burned with cigarettes, hung from her hair and beaten until her heart ruptured. King was charged with killing the child – who weighed 33 pounds, was unable to speak properly and was under-developed – on May 15, 2006 at his home at Ste Madeleine Road, Marabella.

King was in a common-law relationship with Annamunthodo’s mother, Anita.

Medical evidence was led that Amy was burnt with cigarettes an hour before she died. She suffered multiple internal and external injuries throughout her body, including a broken rib and bruised organs.