Man killed, friend shot in Mayaro attack

File photo

Police are investigating the murder of a 27-year-old man who was shot dead in Mayaro on Sunday night.

Police said Vijay Singh was visiting a friend's house at Ortoire Village, Point Radix Road, Mayaro, at around 9.45 pm when three men stormed the house and shot both men.

Singh died and his wounded friend ran out of the house and was taken to the hospital by passers by.

Residents heard the gunshots and called the police, who went to the scene with a district medical officer and declared Singh dead.

No motive has been established for Singh's murder.