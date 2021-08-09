Lotto operators will not be forced to vaccinate

File photo

President of the Electronic Lotto Agents Association of Trinidad and Tobago (ELAATT) Allen Campbell said lotto agents will not be forced to take the covid19 vaccine.

In a phone interview with Newsday on Sunday, Campbell said taking the vaccine is a personal choice and the association will not make the vaccine mandatory for employees.

“We cannot alter the terms and conditions of an employee and force that employee to take the vaccine,” said Campbell.

He said under the Industrial Relations Act, vaccines cannot be made mandatory. “Since the vaccine is still in experimental stages, under no circumstance can we adversely alter the terms and conditions of any existing employees.”

He also said under the International Convention of Human rights, to which TT is a signatory, employees cannot be forced to take any experimental medication which can adversely affect his or her employment by coercion.

“Unless this country goes to Parliament and make it law, the vaccine cannot be made mandatory. It is because of this we are saying it is a personal issue. It is up to the individual to take it or not.”

He said the association has taken a stand against mandatory vaccinations. Several organisations in recent weeks have chosen to make vaccinations mandatory for employees. Those who chose not to be vaccinated are being required to present negative PCR tests to their employers on a weekly basis at their own expense.

He said what lotto operators are being instructed to do, however, is enforce covid19 protocols and state of emergency rules for themselves and for customers. “That is what we will be strict on. We will insist on it.”

He said the agents are pleased to be prioritised for reopening before other sectors. “We should have never been taken off the essential list,” he said. “The National Lotteries and Control Board (NLCB) is essential to the economy of TT.”

He said the NLCB was a “cash cow” that contributed a profit of $320 million into the Consolidated Fund.

“The NLCB usually generates $48 million every month with its various games.”

He said the NLCB also gives donations and contributions to non-governmental organisations (NGOs) and other organisations involved in sport and community affairs.

“This is a statutory body that generates capital, and the government does not have to pay. The government looks forward to the money generated by the NLCB.”

He said there are over 1,200 outlets where customers can also pay bills, which have contributed to less crowding at utility agencies such as Flow, and TT Electricity Commission (T&TEC).

He said operators have been in a difficult position as they have had to continue paying rent to landlords during the lockdown. “Because we are custodians of the (NLCB) equipment, if we do not pay rent, and are evicted, we are still responsible for the equipment.”

He said a grant of $4 million was requested from NLCB by operators to assist in keeping them afloat, which they have not received.

He said he was advised the money was available through a $20 million surplus set aside for donations.