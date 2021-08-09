Law Association assists lawyers facing covid19 hardship

THERE has been an overwhelming response to the Law Association’s call for members to assist some of their downtrodden colleagues affected by covid19.

Newsday understands the membership has responded “tremendously” to the association’s call two weeks ago to assist with providing hampers for lawyers.

In its first letter to members, the association said it had received feedback that several colleagues and their immediate families had been experiencing financial hardship due to the pandemic, and “the Membership Outreach Committee of the LATT will be spearheading an immediate dry goods hamper collection drive to assist our colleagues and their immediate families who are most in need of basic food items.”

In another letter last week, the association’s secretary said, “Given the continued generous assistance of some our members and the expected goodwill of other members we are pleased to advise that members have been coming forward and have been benefitting from this Membership Outreach initiative discreetly and confidentiality.”

The membership was advised that supermarket vouchers and food hampers were available to assist those who needed them.

They can be collected at four locations until August 11. The locations are: the association’s secretariat at the second floor 95-97 Frederick Street, Port of Spain; the law offices of Dawn Palackdharry Singh at Suite No. 4, Triangle Building, Carrington Street, Scarborough, Tobago; the offices of Michael Rooplal, president of the Assembly of Southern Lawyers at 6 Lewis Street, San Fernando; and the offices of Boodoo, Balkaran & Associates at Suite 10 No. 3, Ramsaran Street, Chaguanas.

In the letter, the association’s secretary said,” The continuation of this initiative has been made possible through the very generous and heart-warming contributions from our colleagues (locally and overseas) who, quite admirably, have come together during these trying times to assist one another. “We are pleased to report to you all that members have already begun to benefit from this initiative.”

Members willing to contribute were told they could provide pre-packaged dry goods hampers and supermarket vouchers purchased from named groceries.

“We underscore the importance of sensitivity during these trying times. We also remind that any of our members wishing assistance herein can privately approach a trusted colleague through whom collection may take place. LATT will not require the name or contact information of any member who is to benefit from these items,” members were advised.

Members of the outreach committee have also been visiting some attorneys to deliver hampers and vouchers.