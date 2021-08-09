Large turnout at SATT/Sewa TT vaccination mass site in Chaguanas

SECOND DOSE: A large group of people register to receive their second dose of the Sinopharm vaccine at the Divali Nagar, Chaguanas, at the Supermarket Association/SEWA TT mass vaccination site. - Lincoln Holder

SCORES of people turned up at the mass vaccination site at the Divali Nagar site in Chaguanas on Sunday, for their second dose of the Sinopharm vaccine.

The Supermarket Association (SATT) ran the site in partnership with the NGO, Sewa TT. SATT previously had a mass site at Centre Pointe Mall in Chaguanas.

At 9.30 am, there were a few hundred people lined up, waiting to get the vaccine at the Nagar off the Uriah Butler Highway in Endeavour.

An official from SATT told Newsday the site on Sunday, catered for about 2,500 people who would have received their first dose on July 17 and 18. The staff and volunteers, including representatives from the Red Cross Society and UNHCR, also catered for people who wanted to get their first dose.

The drive started at 10 am and was expected to end at 4 pm.

People were seen following covid19 guidelines.

Johan Jose Baez, from Barcelona in Venezuela, said he worked in the construction industry. He decided to get the vaccine for work purposes. It was his first jab.

Also in line for her first jab was Petrina Gajadhar, from Caroni. She said she was skeptical about taking covid19 vaccine, butt considering the deadly Delta variant of the virus, she wanted to protect her health.

"This strain seems more deadly than the rest. I still do not know for sure if this (vaccine) would save me. They (health officials) say it would save us," Gajadhar said.

The SATT/Sewa TT mass vaccination drive continues on Wednesday for people who got their first Sinopharm dose on July 20 and 21, at SATT’s previous site at Centre Pointe Mall.

August 14 and 15 have been set for people who got their first dose at the mall on July 24 and 25.

On August 19, people who got their first dose on July 28 and 29 can visit the Nagar site for their second dose.

SewaTT is encouraging people to register online to avoid overcrowding for their first dose of WHO-approved AstraZeneca vaccine to be administered on Tuesday and Thursday at the Nagar site.

People can register using the link, http://vaccination.sewatt.org/booknow/public/.