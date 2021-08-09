John John boy held for stealing, crashing man's car

A 15-year-old John John boy is in police custody after he crashed a car he stole from a man on the Eastern Main Road, Laventille on Monday afternoon.

Police said the man was driving his Nissan Tiida at around 1.30 pm on the Eastern Main Road near the Success Laventille Secondary School when he slowed down to avoid floodwater nearby.

As he slowed, a man on the sidewalk reached into his car and grabbed his phone before running away.

As the driver got out of his car to run after the thief, two other men got into the car and drove off.

The man flagged down a passing police patrol from the Inter Agency Task Force (IATF) which intercepted the car, causing it to crash.

The teen driver was arrested and taken to the Besson Street police station for questioning.