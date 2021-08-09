Gabriel, Bravo left out West Indies Test squad to face Pakistan

FAST BOWLER Shannon Gabriel and fellow Trinidad and Tobago Red Force player, batsman Darren Bravo, were left out of the 17-man West Indies squad to face Pakistan in the Betway Test Series, which will take place in Sabina Park, Kingston, Jamaica.

The series will comprise two Tests - August 12-16 and August 20-24.

Gabriel has struggled with leg injuries for the majority of 2021, including the pair of home Test series against Sri Lanka (in Antigua in March-April) and South Africa (in St Lucia in June). Bravo has not featured at the Test level since the December 2020 series away to New Zealand.

According to a media release from Cricket West Indies (CWI), lead selector Roger Harper said, “Shannon Gabriel has been given time to rehab fully and build his conditioning, so he was not part of the preparations for the Test series against Pakistan, which included the Best v Best game. Darren Bravo has been part of the ‘bubble’ from the preparation camp leading into the Betway Test series against South Africa and has been given a break.”

Shamarh Brooks, who scored a century during the Best v Best four-day match at Sabina Park last week, was recalled to the team for the first time since he opted out of the tour of Bangladesh in February, as well as fellow Barbados Pride fast bowler Chemar Holder.

Harper said, “Chemar Holder returns, having recovered from his injury. He will bolster the fast bowling department. Shamarh Brooks batted his way into the provisional squad by scoring an accomplished century. He will certainly add some depth to the squad’s batting.

"I expect the team to be highly competitive in every department while playing with passion, purpose and determination. I look forward to the batsmen stepping up as they did in the series against Bangladesh and against Sri Lanka earlier this year in Antigua.”

The West Indies have been involved in a trio of two-Test series this year - they swept Bangladesh 2-0, drew both matches against Sri Lanka and were badly beaten in the pair of games against South Africa.

FULL SQUAD:

Kraigg Brathwaite (captain), Jermaine Blackwood (vice captain), Nkrumah Bonner, Shamarh Brooks, Rahkeem Cornwall, Roston Chase, Joshua Da Silva, Jahmar Hamilton, Chemar Holder, Jason Holder, Shai Hope, Alzarri Joseph, Kyle Mayers, Kieran Powell, Kemar Roach, Jayden Seales, Jomel Warrican.