EU virtual exhibit celebrates 45 years of partnership with TT

Peter Cavendish, European Union Ambassador to Trinidad and Tobago. - Photo by Marvin Hamilton

The delegation of the European Union (EU) and TT are commemorating 45 years of partnership and ten years of the European External Action Service (EEAS) in TT with a virtual exhibition.

The National Library (Nalis) hosted the virtual launch of the exhibit on Thursday last week and it will be available to the public until September 30 at https://eeas.europa.eu/delegations/trinidad-and-tobago_en.

In his address, Minister of Foreign and Caricom affairs Dr Amery Browne said TT is appreciative of the EU’s partnership and support in areas such as education, healthcare and public security over the years.

“As both our regions slowly emerge from the effects of the pandemic, virtual reminders such as those presented in this exhibit cause us to reflect on happy and poignant moments which spurred the growth of the EEAS and our 45 years of diplomatic engagement.”

EU Ambassador Peter Cavendish said the EEAS is the face of EU collaborations all over the world.

“It works on the ground in communities and it is now ten years old, so it is time to reflect on our achievements.”

He said the EU, known at the time of its inception in TT as the European Economic Community (EEC), first established diplomatic relations with TT just one year after the first Lomé Convention was signed.

The Lomé Convention is a trade and aid agreement between the EEC and 71 African, Caribbean, and Pacific countries. It was signed in Lomé, Togo in 1975.

He said the exhibition is also a historical record. “It is an opportunity to tell the story of the 45 year EU/TT relationship from its early days (of the EEC) when there was no ambassador in charge.”

He said he hopes those who visit the exhibit come away with a greater awareness of the depth of the partnership between he Eu and TT.