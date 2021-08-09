Eastern cops seize $18m in marijuana, woman held

File photo.

The search of a house in Sangre Chiquito on Sunday afternoon led to the seizure of over 400 pounds of marijuana and the arrest of one woman.

Police said members of the Eastern Division Task Force and the police Canine Unit began an anti-crime exercise between 1 pm and 5 pm to target drug traffickers.

They went to a house at Caigual Road, where they found the marijuana hidden in a bedroom.

Investigators said the drugs have an estimated street value of $18 million.

A 52-year-old woman was arrested and is expected to be interviewed by police on Monday.

The exercise was co-ordinated by Snr Supt Chandool and Supt Khan with supervision from Sgt Allan Khan and Cpl Osouna.