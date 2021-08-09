Camouflage, police uniform, bulletproof vest seized in Morvant

A camouflage kit, a police tactical uniform and a bullet proof vest were found in an abandoned lot of land off Cipriani Avenue, Second Caledonia, Morvant, last Friday. A pistol was found in El Socorro hours later. Photo courtesy TTPS

Police from the North Eastern Division are continuing enquiries into a camouflage kit, a police uniform and bulletproof vest found in Morvant on Friday night.

Police said members of the North Eastern Division Task Force and Canine Unit went to an empty lot of land in Cipriani Avenue, Second Caledonia, at around 7 pm. They found an army uniform, police tactical uniform and a police bulletproof vest.

Police then went to a bushy area near Oudan Street, El Socorro, where they found a pistol with the serial number filed off.

No one was arrested.

The exercise was led by Snr Supt Maharaj, Supt Ramjohn, ASP Pariman and Insp Bharath, with supervision from Sgt Martin and Cpls Daniel and Duncan.