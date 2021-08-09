AstraZeneca preferred covid19 vaccine in Port of Spain

A vial of AstraZeneca vaccine. File photo

Even before the gates of the National Academy for the Performing Arts (NAPA) in Port of Spain were opened on Monday morning, there were several people in line waiting for the AstraZeneca vaccine.

Newsday visited the vaccination site at NAPA on Monday as numerous people stood in line in the carpark waiting to register.

People who were being vaccinated for the first time were given AstraZeneca.

One worker at the centre said there were about 75 people waiting for the gates to open before 8 am and estimated that almost 200 people had received their first dose of AstraZeneca by 11 am.

"From the time we opened the gates this morning there was a noticeable number of people who came in for their first shot of the AstraZeneca.

"We didn't see too much people coming in for their second dose of the Sinopharm, which we also giving out today, but they are gradually coming in. Just not as much as those who came for the AstraZeneca.

"Otherwise by 10 am the crowds eventually died down."

Speaking with Newsday, Mark Bissoon, who got his first shot of AstraZeneca, said he was pleased with the time it took to get his shot.

"It took about an hour between lining up to getting the shot and being able to leave. There were a lot of people in line earlier when I got here, but eventually it died down."