Amcham partners with IDB to host virtual cheer fair

The Inter-American Development Bank (IDB) with the support of Amcham will be hosting a free virtual “Cheer Fair Summer Camp” for parents and their children from ages 7 - 16 years.

A release from Amcham said the virtual camp will run for three weeks, starting August 9-27, and will feature games and activities while providing educational opportunities related to the areas in which the IDB works.

This year, the camp activities will focus on four main thematic areas: gender, climate change and the blue economy, health and water.

The release said it will embrace skills sets such as digital and financial literacy and visual arts. Participants can also expect to engage in yoga, quizzes, innovation and upcycling challenges, and much more.

The camp will also feature a “Vaxdem” Tik Tok challenge which aims to sensitise and encourage as many adults as possible to get vaccinated, the release added.

“Participants can access the ‘Vaxdem’ Tik Tok challenge by signing up on the camp’s platform.

Carina Cockburn, IDB country representative, said in the release, “The Cheer Fair Virtual Summer Camp is all about making fun and engaging activities for the whole family to enjoy even as the necessary covid-related restrictions continue.

In these challenging times, we all need a little cheer in our lives.”

Amcham will provide technical assistance to host the event and its CEO, Nirad Tewarie said, “Amcham is very proud to participate in the Cheer Fair Virtual Camp hosted by our partners at the IDB. Engaging and empowering youths is a major priority for us.

“Over the years, we have been building youth skills and capacities through our national youth productivity forum, engagement with the Restore a Sense of I Can organisation, the US Embassy, the Arthur Ashe Institute, and primarily through our work with the students of the Russell Latapy Secondary School.”

The cheer fair initiative began in 2018, as an in-person community engagement event as part of the IDB “Unfollow Campaign”.

The first two years of the event was held in Arima and San Fernando. The previous events featured interactive activities, prizes and surprises for community members of all ages.

Because of pandemic restrictions, this year’s event will be held online with children and their parents as the primary target audience.

Registration for the 2021 IDB TT Cheer Fair Virtual Summer Camp began on August 4, 2021.

Participants can register at https://amchamtt.swoogo.com/idbcheerfair/1386022. New activities, participant slots and sessions are being added to the schedule as they become available. For further information contact (1-868) 822-6400/ IDBTrinidad@iadb.org.