Abdool-Richards: Vaccination remains voluntary

Primary care nurse manager Kathy-Ann Ottley administers a dose of the Sinopharm vaccine to a woman at the Shaw Park drive-through vaccination site. Photo by David Reid

PRINCIPAL Medical Officer at the Health Ministry Dr Maryam Abdool-Richards said covid19 vaccination remains voluntary as different sectors of the economy are reopened and there is no evidence of the covid19 delta variant in Trinidad and Tobago as yet.

She made this statement at the ministry's virtual news conference on Monday.

Abdool-Richards said the Health Ministry continues to do to all it can to encourage people to be vaccinated and help Trinidad and Tobago achieve herd immunity against the virus.

Asked whether consideration was being given to a mandatory vaccination policy, she said, "This policy has to be reviewed."

Abdool-Richards added that only the Prime Minister and the Cabinet could make that determination.

Dr Rowley has publicly said the covid19 vaccination policy remains voluntary. But he also said if the situation changes with respect to the virus, the Government will make a determination then about its vaccination policy.

Abdool Richards said the risk of greater transmission of covid19 increases with more sectors of the economy reopening.

She added the onus is on individuals to show greater personal and social responsibility to adhere to all covid19 protocols and to get vaccinated.