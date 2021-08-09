Abdool-Richards appeals: Be honest about vaccinations

Principal Medical Officer of Health Dr Maryam Abdool-Richards. -

PRINCIPAL Medical Officer at the Health Ministry Dr Maryam Abdool Richards appealed to people who have been vaccinated to allow others who have not to be vaccinated.

She made this appeal at the ministry's virtual news conference on Monday.

Abdool-Richards said some 54,000 people have made online appointments and another 762 have made phone appointments to access the 84,000 doses of AstraZeneca vaccine which will be rolled out at various vaccination sites across the country.In recent weeks doses of Sinopharm have been administered.

While the ministry has records of people who have received their first and second doses of WHO (World Health Organization)-approved vaccines, Abdool-Richards asked people who go to the various sites to be honest about their vaccination status.

On the arrival of additional vaccines in Trinidad and Tobago, specifically Pfizer vaccines from the United States, Abdool-Richards said the Prime Minister and Health Minister Terrence Deyalsingh will make an announcement on the procurement of additional vaccines once the arrangements have been made.

She also said the Health Ministry has been collaborating with the National Security Ministry on the treatment of 34 inmates at the Carrera Island Prison who contracted covid19. Abdool-Richards said further information on this and vaccinating other prisoners against covid19 should be sought from the National Security Ministry, which has direct responsibility for the Prison Service.