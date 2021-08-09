2 deaths, 128 covid19 cases recorded

Image courtesy CDC

Two more deaths have brought the total covid19 death toll to 1,139.

Another 128 cases were recorded in samples taken from August 5-8.

The Health Ministry’s covid19 update on Monday said there are 5,893 active cases.

Since March 2020 there have been 40,361 cases, of which 33,329 have recovered.

There are 308 patients in hospital, seven fewer than on Sunday.

There are 74 patients in step-down facilities, 161 people in state quarantine facilities, and 5,383 people in home self-isolation.

The number of people tested in public and private facilities is 278,917. Of these tests, 118,109 were done at private facilities.

As of Monday at 4 pm, 418,721 people had received their first vaccine dose and 230,454 people had received their second dose.