10 receive home improvement grants from Housing Ministry

Housing and Urban Development Minister presents a home improvement grant package to a recipient at the Arima Community Centre on Friday. - Ministry of Housing and Urban Development

TEN beneficiaries received home improvement grant cheques from Housing and Urban Development Minister Pennelope Beckles as part of the ministry’s grant programme.

The distribution ceremony was held at the Arima Community Centre and the ten recipients of these grants were from east Trinidad, a release from the ministry said.

The ministry said since 2004, the programme has assisted thousands of families across Trinidad to assist in critical repairs and upgrades to their homes.

It added that for this fiscal year, the housing programme facilitation and implementation unit of the ministry has disbursed 377 cheques, amounting to $4,245,100 to applicants.

Beckles said the ministry will be distributing an additional 105 home improvement grants at a cost of $1.575 million in the next few weeks to recipients in other communities.

She told the recipients while the funding may not allow them to do all that they would like to, it will still assist with critical house repairs and upgrades.

She also urged them to honour their agreement with the ministry and use the money they get for its intended purpose.

Beckles said the fundamental aim of the programme was to assist low-income families who do not have the financial means to carry out critical repairs or upgrades to their homes, especially during these challenging pandemic times.

“Therefore, the importance of this $15,000 non-refundable home improvement grant cannot be over-emphasised, as it has changed circumstances and enhanced the living conditions of many, many families across the country,” the release said.

Also, in attendance at the distribution ceremony were Minister in the Ministry of Housing and Urban Development, Adrian Leonce; permanent secretary Claire Davidson-Williams; deputy permanent secretary Nirmala Ramlogan, and manager of the housing programme facilitation and implementation unit Hermian Smart-Findlay.