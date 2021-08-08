Tobago records 21 new covid19 cases, one death

Photo courtesy CDC.

Tobago’s active covid19 cases have risen to 496 after 21 new cases were recorded overnight.

The island’s death toll from the virus stands at 50.

In a statement on Sunday, the Division of Health, Wellness and Family Development said there are 87 patients in state isolation, 464 in home isolation and four in ICU.

Thirteen people have been discharged.

The latest death recorded was of a 54-year-old woman with comorbidities.

The division said to date 11,006 people have been tested for covid19. Of that number, 1,634 tested positive. There are 1,088 recovered patients.

The division also said 15,148 people received their first dose vaccine while the number of those who received both doses were 10,174.