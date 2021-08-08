Team B hold upper-hand in Red Force trial match

Denesh Ramdin -

VETERAN DENESH Ramdin hit 81 but Team B continued to hold the upper-hand in the four-day TT Red Force cricket trial match, against Team A, at the Brian Lara Cricket Academy, Tarouba.

After the penultimate day's play on Saturday, Team A, in their second innings, were on 94 runs for two wickets, with an overall lead of 306.

Starting the day on 90//4, in response to Team B's first innings total of 422, Team B were bowled out for 210, despite a valiant knock from former West Indies captain Ramdin, who faced 197 deliveries and struck 10 fours. Terrence Hinds chipped in with 28. On Friday, openers Keegan Simmons (captain) and Jeremy Solozano made 34 and 31 respectively.

Yannic Cariah took four wickets for 19 runs with his leg-breaks while off-spinner Bryan Charles took 2/49.

In Team B's second turn at the crease, opener Nicholas Alexis was unbeaten on 43 and captain Kirstan Kallicharan at the other end on 22.