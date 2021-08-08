State seeks to forfeit $7m from DSS

DSS founder and administrotor Kerron Clarke. -

THE State has applied to confiscate over $7 million seized from founder of Drug Sou Sou (DSS) Kerron Clarke under the Proceeds of Crime Act

The application, which was made last week, comes after the State was allowed to detain the cash, since October last year.

In a social media post, Clarke said the application was made by Deputy Director of Public Prosecutions Joan Honore-Paul to confiscate $7,065,300. The matter will be heard in January 2022, he stated.

"Please be advised that this is an ongoing matter but we would try to give updates on any dew developments while we fight for the return of every single dollar seized by the State."

If successful, it means that the monies will be permanently kept by the State. Since the monies was detained by police, investors in DSS were advised to petition the court to get the money back. Clarke himself has been trying to undo the court’s decision to have the money kept by the police.

Clarke is currently on $300,000 bail after he was charged with two offences under the Proceeds of Crime Act.

According to the charges, Clarke received a television on a date unknown between May 3, 2019 and February 8, 2021, as collateral for a loan the recipient was unable to repay.

He was also charged with receiving $1,850 on a date unknown, between February 9, 2019 and December 3, 2020, as interest received on a loan, while running a moneylender's business without a licence.

Last September, police raided and seized close to $22 million from Clarke which was returned to him hours later. Following subsequent raids they seized $7.7 million and later applied to the courts and were given permission to detain the cash. Police have been unable to find the $22 m which was returned.