N Touch
News

Service disruption to WASA customers served by El Socorro Booster Stations

The Water and Sewerage Authority has advised customers in parts of North West Trinidad who are still experiencing a disruption in their pipe borne water supply, that there has been an unforeseen delay in the completion of repairs to a pump at the El Socorro Booster Station.

In a release on Sunday, the authority advised that ongoing emergency repair works were expected to be completed by midnight on Saturday. However, it may take up to 24-hours for the scheduled pipe born water supply to normalise to some of the affected areas after the completion of works.

The affected areas include: Port-of-Spain, Morvant, Westmoorings, Cocorite, St. James, Woodbrook, Cascade, St. Ann’s, Belmont, Laventille, Gonzales, East Dry River.

The authority said a limited truck-borne water service will be available upon request. For further information or assistance, customers are asked to contact WASA’s Customer Call Centre toll free at 800-4420/4426.

Comments

"Service disruption to WASA customers served by El Socorro Booster Stations"

More in this section