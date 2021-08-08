Service disruption to WASA customers served by El Socorro Booster Stations

The Water and Sewerage Authority has advised customers in parts of North West Trinidad who are still experiencing a disruption in their pipe borne water supply, that there has been an unforeseen delay in the completion of repairs to a pump at the El Socorro Booster Station.

In a release on Sunday, the authority advised that ongoing emergency repair works were expected to be completed by midnight on Saturday. However, it may take up to 24-hours for the scheduled pipe born water supply to normalise to some of the affected areas after the completion of works.

The affected areas include: Port-of-Spain, Morvant, Westmoorings, Cocorite, St. James, Woodbrook, Cascade, St. Ann’s, Belmont, Laventille, Gonzales, East Dry River.

The authority said a limited truck-borne water service will be available upon request. For further information or assistance, customers are asked to contact WASA’s Customer Call Centre toll free at 800-4420/4426.