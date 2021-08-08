Retailers welcome reopening but urge: No more lockdowns, please

Retail stores on Broadway, Arima, still closed Saturday, will reopen on August 16 as restrictions on the sector have been lifted. - Photo by Sureash Cholai

AS retailer owners welcomed the reopening of the sector, they are pleading with the Government to avoid another lockdown.

On Saturday, Minister of Health Terrence Deyalsingh announced all stores will reopen on August 16.

“We ask all retail operators and owners to use this time, to use this week to get more and more of your employees vaccinated.

“We are asking the public who want to go into retail stores, because we are cognisant that school is going to open soon, you want to go to clothes stores or a jewellery store — as customers you have a duty to get vaccinated.”

The announcement came days after the Retail Association lobbied for a reopening of the sector, citing that nearly 78,000 workers were jobless and businesses were on the brink of closure.

Its president Omar Hadeed told Sunday Newsday they were grateful for the reopening, but it was just the start to a long and difficult road to recovery, to which all stakeholders involved will need to work together to ensure sustainability. On May 15, government announced a state of emergency to curb a surge in covid19 cases, which since then has seen total deaths cross 1,000 people. This followed two lockdowns without curfews since March 2020.

Hadeed said almost 20 per cent of small and medium enterprises (SMEs) had to close permanently because of the lockdown measures but was hopeful that with 65 per cent of the sector’s workers already vaccinated, SMEs can recover.

“Key to this is the continued vaccination of the sector as this is our only way forward as global statistics suggest. A lot of us are concerned about how things will be when we actually reopen. There is a rising cost to restock and logistical increases.

“We must all ensure employee and customer safety, and everyone must remember to adhere to protocols going forward as we do not want to return to these dark days of lockdown,” Hadeed said.

Deyalsingh also urged retail stores and mall owners to encourage their employees to get vaccinated, as lower ranking staff pose a threat by not being vaccinated.

He said the vaccination rate was between 20 and 50 per cent and did not match the rate of staff at other levels, such as executive, management or administration.

“There is a disturbing trend of vaccination patterns across many countries in retail and in business. Almost 90 to 100 per cent of the managerial staff, supervisory staff tends to be vaccinated. We do not have to encourage the white-collar staff to be vaccinated.

“Where things get dangerous is at the shop floor level, the blue-collar level, this is where the sales clerks are interacting with the population. Vaccination rates at those levels tend to drop off, precipitously.”

National Lotteries Control Board operations will also restart from Monday, and Deyalsingh urged operators to maintain the health protocols

“NLCB will be opened for business, whether it is to play your play whe, scratch, pick four, pay your pills and all that.

“But we urge operators and owners of these booths to ensure that masking is there, and social distancing is observed. Please do not allow patrons to congregate around the windows of your booths and cause problems. Let us take this opening as a good sign in the confidence that we have in you and each other that we can do the right thing.

Several stakeholders said that the sector’s reopening was desperately needed but that it was a long road ahead to recovery.

Amcham president Nirad Tewari said economic recovery will require great assistance from the government and agreed vaccinations were critical.

He hoped that with vaccine options available there would be an uptick in the number of vaccinated people in the short-term.

Tewari said, “We need to get out of this cycle of endless lockdown and simultaneously we really need to have a discussion with all stakeholders around stimulation of the economy, and facilitation of new industries as we support the many companies that have done their best to survive.

“To get to recovery we have to stabilise, and that is going to require creative solutions that would involve government support for businesses, and this can take many forms. We don’t want to be prescriptive at this point as a conversation has to happen.”

Amcham and the TT Chamber of Industry and Commerce are managing a vaccination site at NAPA, Port of Spain. The Supermarkets Association has also held a vaccination drive since June.

Greater San Fernando Chamber of Commerce president Kiran Singh said the retail sector can finally breathe a sigh of relief and members looked forward to reopening their doors to all customers.

Singh said, “We anticipate that business activity will start off slowly but expect that it will pick up as we move toward the Christmas season. Retail has been stunted for so long, but now economic activity can be rejuvenated.

“We anticipate a positive multiplier effect throughout the economy with retail being reopened. The food and beverage and manufacturing sectors can expect increased business.”

The reopening of NLCB booths, he said, was also welcome news because it not only generated economic activity but there will be an immediate uptick in employment numbers.

“We cannot afford a third lockdown and I think generally the citizenry is more compliant with the health protocols,” Singh said.

Singh said the government should also consider removing duties on raw materials required for manufacturing hand sanitiser, which would reduce the cost to retailers who must provide it free of charge to customers.

Greater Chaguanas Chamber of Commerce president Richie Sookhai also said the retail sector reopening was good news but said the challenge remained with encouraging people to get vaccinated.

Sookhai said, “People have been exhibiting vaccine hesitancy because of the brand of vaccines available. Sinopharm, for example, is not accepted in some countries and people here have ties in those countries and would wait for another option.”

He said the donation of AstraZenca by Canada was welcomed but was still not enough to reach the targeted figures set out by government.

“People need to get vaccinated. That is the most important point. The availability of different types of vaccines will definitely open up the appetite for individuals to come forward to be vaccinated. We also need to dispel the disinformation that is out there,” Sookhai said.