Paria cleans-up at Pointe-a-Pierre

A security guard speaks to a visitor at Paria Fuel Trading Co Ltd in Pointe-a-Pierre in 2018. File photo

PARIA Fuel Trading Company Ltd (Paria) on Sunday said clean-up operations continue after its marine security observed an oil sheen along the Pointe-a-Pierre harbour on Saturday night.

In a release, the company said its incident command team was activated and personnel were immediately dispatched to locate the source of the leak. A further sea survey, which was done during the early morning of Sunday, discovered areas of oil sheen and oil streaks located north of the Pointe-a-Pierre port.

A shoreline survey has also been conducted, the release said.

"Paria has responded urgently to deploy clean up assets to minimise the impact on the environment. Absorbent booms have been strategically placed to prevent further migration of oil into the sea. Vacuum trucks are being utilised to remove oil collected on land and oil streaks continue to be mechanically broken up at sea," the company said.

It added that the Ministry of Energy and Energy Industries and the Paria leadership team visited the sites at 2 pm on Sunday, and the other regulatory authorities have been notified of the incident as is procedure.

"Paria continues to monitor the situation at sea and on land and the incident command team is monitoring and addressing all aspects of this incident. A comprehensive investigation will be undertaken to determine the root cause of the spill."

The Environmental Management Authority (EMA) also said it was investigating reports of the oil spill. In a statement, the EMA said it was contacted by Paria and advised of streaks of oil in the Guaracara River resulting from a leaking line that caused crude oil to enter the river.

The EMA said Paria's report indicated that containment measures were taken to mitigate the spill.

"The EMA has been advised that mostly a sheen was observed in the Gulf of Paria and vessels were used to mechanically break up the sheen. Paria Fuel Trading is still establishing the volume of oil spilled."

It said its emergency response and investigating unit was liaising with the Ministry of Energy and Energy Industries (MEEI) and will continue to coordinate with all relevant agencies and stakeholders investigating this report.

In a separate release, Pointe-A-Pierre MP David Lee said reports from the group Fishermen and Friends of the Sea (FFOS) of the oil spill in the Gulf of Paria, specifically in the vicinity of the Pointe a Pierre refinery extending to Claxton Bay, was extremely concerning.

"As the Member of Parliament for the affected area, I am calling on the Minister of Energy to not only inform the public on the cause and extent of this oil spill but to ensure quick action as well as all needed contingency plans are implemented forthwith.

"Failure to act can have catastrophic effects not only on the surrounding environment but also on the fishing industry of the Claxton Bay Community which utilises this area as a vital source of income and food supply."

He said the issue must not turn into a crisis.