PAHO to send vaccines to Trinidad and Tobago

FILE PHOTO: A vial of the AstraZeneca vaccine.

TRINIDAD and Tobago is expected to receive its third tranche of covid19 vaccines from the Pan American Health Organisation (PAHO) on Tuesday.

PAHO's online tracker says TT will receive 33,600 doses of AstraZeneca on August 11.

On Tuesday, the Bahamas and Belize each got 33,600 doses of AstraZeneca from PAHO.

The Caricom countries to receive vaccines from PAHO to date include TT, the Bahamas, Belize, St Vincent and the Grenadines, St Lucia, St Kitts and Nevis, Antigua and Barbuda, Grenada, Guyana, Jamaica, Barbados and Suriname.

The vaccines are being delivered through Covax.

The Prime Minister has said TT was supposed to receive its third tranche of vaccines from Covax in July, but later said the shipment would not be available until August.

TT got its first tranche of 33,600 AstraZeneca doses on March 30, then another 33,600 on May 10.