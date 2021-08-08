NWRHA: Recovery of stolen cancer drugs a benefit to patients

The stolen cancer drugs recovered by police. - Photo courtesy TTPS

The North West Regional Health Authority (NWRHA) says it is pleased that 99 per cent of the cancer drugs which went missing from the dispensary at the St James Medical Complex on July 5, were recovered by the police.

In a statement on Sunday, the NWRHA said the authority received the drugs from the police on Saturday, at the complex.

The NWRHA said the exercise was led by officers of the Western Division Criminal Investigations Department. Representing the authority were the manager security services, acting hospital administrator, the pharmacist 1 and pharmacist 11.

“A thorough inventory was completed and batch numbers of the items verified by officials from both parties,” the release said as the NWRHA thanked the police for finding the drugs.

“It is a victory for the NWRHA which will be beneficial to the hospital’s patients,” the release said.

On Saturday, in a release, the police said the cancer drugs, worth approximately $2.2 million, which were reported stolen from the dispensary at the St. James Medical Complex on July 5, were recovered by officers of the Western Division.

The release said after the report of a breaking in of a storeroom at the facility, and the larceny of $2.5 million worth of drugs, officers conducted an extensive investigation led by ACP Yusuff Gaffar and senior supt Kelvern Thompson.

The release said the officers went to an unoccupied house in Aranguez on Friday, where they found most of the drugs.

The police also said officials from the Ministry of Health and the NWRHA had confirmed the drugs recovered were among those which were reported stolen.

Investigations were coordinated by Supt. Henry and W/Supt. George, implemented by ASP Baird, acting ASP Brown, supervised by Insp. Grant, and included acting Sgt Franktom, acting Cpl Philip, acting Cpl Huggins, Cpls Cox-Barnwell, Linton and Penne, WPCs Gittens, London, Harry, Juman, PC Seechan and officers of the Western Division CID.

Further investigations are ongoing.