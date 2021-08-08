NLCB betting resumes from Monday

A woman walks past a closed NLCB booth on Mucurapo Road, San Fernando on May 17. NLCB booths will reopen once more on August 9. - Photo by Angelo Marcelle

HEALTH MINISTER Terrence Deyalsingh has advised that operations of the National Lotteries Control Board (NLCB) will be allowed on a temporary basis.

In a statement on Sunday, the minister said from Monday, the NLCB, including its appointed agents and their registered vendors, are authorised to operate Monday through Sunday only.

The minister advised customers and operators to strictly comply with all other pandemic emergency power regulations and public health guidelines.

The release said the minister will continue to monitor the development and take steps to safeguard the health of the population.

In a separate release, the Ministry also reminded the public they can make appointments for the roll-out of the first doses of the AstraZeneca covid19 vaccines either online or by the telephone hotline.

The online appointment system: www.ttvaccine.com was operational from Sunday at 7 am, while the vaccine appointment hotline - 800-VACC (8222) is operational Sunday to Sunday, between 7 am and 7 pm.

While walk-ins will be facilitated, people with appointments will be given priority, the ministry said. For additional information on covid19 vaccine deployment, persons may visit the Ministry of Health’s webpage, www.health.gov.tt and its social media pages.