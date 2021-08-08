Missing Chaguanas man found dead in St Joseph

The body of a missing 59-year-old Chaguanas man was found on the bank of the St Joseph River on Sunday.

Police identified the victim as Fitzgerald "Culture" McSween of Connector Road in Carlsen Field.

He was last seen on August 2.

Hunters from the Hard Grounds search and rescue team received a call from a resident who saw the body on the river's bank.

Commander Ren Gopiesingh and captain Vallence Rambharat led the team to the area and called the police.

The team had been actively searching for the missing man.

Reports are that Mc Sween was repairing a gate at Carlsen Field when it fell on him, causing injuries.

He was taken to the Eric Williams Medical Sciences Complex at Mt Hope, but discharged himself a few hours later.

An autopsy is expected to be done during the week.

St Joseph police are investigating.