Judge acquits Princes Town man in 34-year-old trial

Justice Lisa Ramsumair-Hinds -

A PRINCES Town man who was arrested after he absconded from justice for 23 years, was on Friday found not-guilty of rape, buggery and robbery with aggravation by a High Court judge, 34 years after he was charged for the alleged crime.

Justice Lisa Ramsumair-Hinds on Friday, gave her verdict in favour of Suresh Birju, 54.

Birju, who, in 2019, admitted to legally changing his name from Ricky Suresh Bridgelal, went on trial on July 23. He opted for a judge-only trial which was held virtually.

Another man, his uncle, was also charged with Birju 34 years ago in 1987, for the offences committed against a woman in her 20s, but he died years ago.

Birju was 20-years-old at the time of the alleged incident.

After he was charged and granted bail, Birju absconded but on August 3, 1987, he voluntarily gave himself at the Penal police station.

He said he heard the police were looking for him.

At his trial, Birju, who was represented by public defender Stephen Wilson, said when he gave a statement to the police putting him at the alleged scene, he did so against his will, and under duress of a threat made on his life.

It was the State’s case that Birju and his uncle conspired together to commit the crime and that he willingly assisted.

However, he said he was not there by choice. He said he agreed to accompany his uncle to drop off a parcel and his uncle threatened him, repeatedly admitting he was “afraid.”

His evidence was when he realised something was “off,” he tried to leave but was beaten with a gun butt to the back of his neck. His uncle also threatened to kill him.

Wilson, in his closing address, said though Birju was “present, he was in fear.” Birju said he only saw his uncle kick the woman on her left leg and he took the children who were in the house, upstairs and stayed with them.

At his trial, he insisted he never touched the woman or said one word to her. He also said he wasn’t armed with a weapon.

Wilson pointed out that the victim had repeatedly said Birju never did anything to her nor did she ever hear him speak.

“Birju was a victim, flight, fright, freeze or comply. He was a mix of freeze and comply.”

In delivering her verdict, some 30 minutes after the end of the closing addresses by the attorneys, Ramsumair-Hinds found Birju not-guilty of all three charges.

State attorney Anju Bhola prosecuted Birju at the trial.