Deyalsingh condemns attack on St Vincent PM Gonsalves

St Vincent and the Grenadines PM Dr Ralph Gonsalves at hospital after being hit with an object outside the parliament during a protest on Thursday. -

Health Minister Terrence Deyalsingh condemned the assault on St Vincent prime minister Dr Ralph Gonsalves, who is recovering from a concussion after being struck in the head with an object during a protest in Kingstown on Thursday.

A woman was charged on Friday night with wounding Gonsalves.

"That type of behaviour is not to be tolerated or condoned or encouraged. I'm glad that my worst fears weren't realised and the honourable prime minister Gonsalves seems to be recovering nicely. We pray for his recovery and best wishes to him," Deyalsingh said during the covid19 media briefing on Saturday.

He was asked for a comment on the incident which stemmed from protests against the St Vincent government's bid to pass legislation to make covid19 vaccination mandatory for frontline workers in the public sector.

The accused, identified as Annamay Lewis, was denied station bail and was due to be held at a police station throughout the weekend.

Lewis is expected be taken before the Kingstown Magistrate’s Court on Monday to answer the charge.

Gonsalves, who celebrates his 75th birthday on Sunday, was injured when he was struck in the head as he walked among protesters to parliament around 5.15 pm on Thursday.

The prime minister was flown to Barbados later on Thursday night, for further treatment.

In a Facebook post on Friday afternoon, Gonsalves said he had suffered a concussion — a type of traumatic brain injury caused by a bump, blow, or jolt to the head or by a hit to the body that causes the head and brain to move rapidly back and forth.

“By the grace of God almighty, I am doing well and on the mend. It is confirmed that there are no neurological deficits. However, I have suffered a concussion and must be monitored over the next four to six weeks. But, it could have been far more serious.

I take this assault as not just an injury, but, also look to the intent of the throwing of this projectile at me. The intent was to cause grave harm, even death,” Gonsalves wrote after undergoing medical treatment at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital in Bridgetown

Earlier on Friday, deputy prime minister Montgomery Daniel said that the prime minister was due to return to St Vincent on Saturday.