Denise Tsoiafatt Angus dares to lead new Tobago party: 'I want equity for all'

Dr Denise Tsoiafatt Angus says she is the "voice of the leadership" of Tobago's newest party – Innovative Democratic Alliance. - Photo by David Reid

Dr Denise Tsoiafatt Angus drew both ire and praise from Tobagonians when she launched a new political party, the Innovative Democratic Alliance (IDA), via YouTube last Monday.

Either way, Tsoiafatt Angus has never been one to dwell on people’s opinion of her and the positions she has adopted over the years. But she insisted the IDA does not belong to an individual.

“It belongs to any and every person who chooses to support a change towards equity for all,” Tsoiafatt Angus, 57, said in a WMN interview.

“Though I am a major contributor to the founding philosophy and ideology of the IDA, there are others who were integral in discussions that would have brought forth the organisation that was launched.

“So, in the spirit of inclusion, the party cannot be owned by one person, just as Tobago’s development should not be decided by a few in a room without active participation at every level from Tobagonians and residents on the island.”

Saying her role, thus far, is to be the “voice of the leadership,” Tsoifatt Angus said the party’s core meets later this month to ratify roles and responsibilities.

“From the beginning, our approach has been consultative in nature.”

Tsoiafatt Angus said Tobago’s interests has always been at the heart of her actions – political and otherwise.

She claimed the IDA is the response to Tobagonians’ desire for fresh, inspired leadership given the challenges that arose as a result of the six-six deadlock between the People’s National Movement (PNM) and the Progressive Democratic Patriots (PDP) after the January 25 Tobago House of Assembly (THA) election.

“The prevailing atmosphere of uncertainty has led the people of Tobago to express the need for viable options for governance.”

The party’s aim is develop a “new Tobago” based on economic freedom and greater opportunities. She added it will be based on social gratification where the basic and fundamental rights of every human are reflected in the standard of living of every resident.”

The IDA’s logo, she said, is a fingerprint.

“It is a living symbol of unique human identity. Two fingerprints annexed to depict inclusion and working together with a heart for people, island and country. The fingerprint is a symbol of democracy reminding of the responsibility to vote and participate in shaping our collective future.”

Re-appointed chairman of the Tobago Festivals Commission Ltd on May 6, Tsoiafatt Angus scoffed at the view among some that Tobago is not ready for another political party.

She argued in a democratic system, options create the best platform for greater democracy, transparency, prudence and diligence.

“Tobago is ready for a more transparent and efficient use of their resources, where due diligence is practised and they have a greater say.”

As such, Tsoiafatt Angus said the IDA is already having conversations with potential candidates to contest the upcoming THA election but avoided making any prediction on how the party is likely to fare.

“It’s not about chance but about addressing the relevant issues specific to development, engaging Tobagonians for them to be actively involved in the process and promoting the ideology of what we can achieve on the island. Tobago would then make its choice of who they would trust to prudently manage the island’s resources to the benefit of all.”

Lessons from family life

A medical doctor, Tsoiafatt Angus’ life has always been about service. She grew up in the Rockley Vale/Mt Pelier district in an extended family, with her parents Eugene and Marjorie Tsoiafatt and seven siblings.

“I come from generations of educators, health providers and entrepreneurs.”

Her parents were pharmacists who began their careers in the public sector in Trinidad and later, in Tobago. They eventually opened Tsoi’s Pharmacy where Tsoiafatt Angus spent most of her time growing up.

“In the initial stages, many of my nights were spent sleeping on a cardboard box after packing shelves while waiting on my parents to finish.”

It was at the pharmacy that Tsoiafatt Angus learnt the importance of a dollar, hard work and sacrifice. She recalled she and her sister used to cash in the business after school and at nights, after homework, would go outside to the warehouse to help pack goods for the pharmacy’s next day of sales.

“I learned that money didn’t grow on trees but came through sacrifice, an investment of money and labour.”

During those years, she recalled her parents had always responded to the needs of Tobagonians.

“I saw my parents at least once a week, leave home very late in the night to open the store for someone who went to casualty but had no place to get the treatment prescribed. Even if the customer didn’t have money, they still offered the service.”

Tsoiafatt Angus said her parents ensured that she and her siblings understood the importance of hard work, sacrifice and commitment.

After attending Bishop’s High School and Signal Hill Secondary School, Tsoiafatt Angus moved on to Howard University, Washington DC, where she graduated as a pharmacist.

“During that time, I delivered newspapers at 4 am during summer months to assist an elderly lady with time off from the route, so she could visit her grandchildren.”

She later graduated as a medical doctor from the University of Maryland, Baltimore. There, Tsoiafatt Angus continued to train as a family medicine specialist with certification from the American Board of Family Practice. She has practised in South Carolina, Jamaica and in Tobago.

Tsoiafatt Angus, who describes herself as God-fearing, family-conscious and service-driven, said she gravitated to politics to better serve the people.

“My entry into politics I saw as service at a different level to impact more lives than I could in my practice. There are many decisions and policies made or not made, in other sectors that impact the health of our people and must be addressed.”

Out of the PNM

She joined the PNM in 2008, serving as PRO of both the Tobago Council and Tobago West constituencies. She was also an education officer and chairman of the Glen Road party group.

During the latter years of the Orville London THA administration, she was appointed a councillor and made secretary of community development and culture, a position which enabled her to transform her love for the Tobago’s rich heritage into tangible projects and initiatives that have become staples on the island’s cultural calendar.

A mother of three, Tsoiafatt Angus quit her position as THA presiding officer to contest the leadership of the PNM’s Tobago Council in the party’s executive election on January 19, 2020.

But when it became clear that the fight for political leader would have been between Kelvin Charles and Tracy Davidson-Celestine, both she and finance secretary Joel Jack had urged their supporters to vote for Davidson-Celestine in the run-off election on January 26. Davidson-Celestine became the first woman to lead the Tobago Council.

After the election, many felt Davidson-Celestine did not properly reward Tsoiafatt Angus for her gesture. Tsoiafatt Angus claims she has no hard feelings.

“Politics has lost its ability to inspire the development of the next generation through integrity, hard work and commitment. The IDA intends to redefine what the term ‘honest governance’ means. There’s no personal feeling. The past is about lessons learned on your journey in life.”

In the run-up to the THA elections earlier this year, Tsoiafatt Angus and Secretary of Community Development, Enterprise Development and Labour Marslyn Melville-Jack were both screened for the Scarborough/Calder Hall. Melville-Jack got the nod.

In January, Tsoiafatt Angus was expelled from the PNM when she went against the party’s constitution to contest the seat as an independent candidate.

According to Article 22 of the PNM’s constitution, “Any member of the movement who shall, in rivalry or opposition to any party candidate or nominee, or otherwise in defiance of, or contrary to any party directive or declared policy or principle...publicly announce his intention to participate in or contest or be a candidate or nominee for election to a seat on any municipal corporation or other public body...shall thereupon cease to be a member of the movement and shall not subsequently be or be entitled to be a member of the movement except after the expiration of five years from the date of such announcement...”

The former Tobago Regional Health Authority chairman said this clause was triggered immediately when she announced her decision to contest the Scarborough/Calder Hall seat.

“Therefore, I am not a member of the PNM.”

Tsoiafatt Angus, who is often regarded as controversial, said she has no regrets about contesting the seat.

“Absolutely none. Having made my decision, I had the opportunity to campaign for just two weeks, with limited resources, yet still captured 25 per cent of the total of the winning candidate, who was the incumbent over four years, and campaigned for three months alongside the other contender. Do the maths.”

The PNM’s screening committee had previously rejected Tsoiafatt Angus in the 2017 THA election.

Asked why she feels she has never been regarded as a suitable candidate, Tsoiafatt Angus would only say, “ANR Robinson (late president and prime minister) was rejected by the PNM because he felt that more could have been done for the people, and not just the selected few that benefited from the resources of this country. I continue to promote that more can be done for Tobagonians and every resident of Tobago, with the right type of leadership, and a population willing to thrive.”

Tsoiafatt Angus claimed she has not had any contact with the “office holders in Tobago,” but remains open to dialogue with anyone who has Tobago’s best interest at heart.

“That said, I maintain that my decision to move forward towards promoting a more prudent and equitable form of representation, is in the best interest of all Tobagonians, as well as stakeholders.”

In this regard, she welcomed the proclamation of the THA Amendment Bill, which paves the way for a fresh THA election with 15 electoral districts to break the deadlock in assembly.

“Tobago needs fresh elections to set a new mandate so that the business of Tobago can be actively pursued.”

Asked her views on the stalled Tobago Self-Government and Island Administration bills, which are meant to give the island greater autonomy in managing its affairs, Tsoiafatt Angus said, “Autonomy is earned before it is given. The IDA intends to work along with the people of Tobago to show our ability to become a more self-sustaining society.”

Tsoiafatt Angus believes Tobago’s politics lacks vision, implementation, strategic planning, prudent management of resources and “relevant delivery” to meet the needs of the people.

“Tobago for so long has allowed the ‘mindscape’ to lag significantly behind the landscape and has not harnessed and moulded the potentials from our greatest asset – the people.”

She said the IDA would create a modern society underpinned by equity in the distribution of resource benefits and diverse, readily accessible opportunities for all.