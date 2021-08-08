Daniel Rajkumar, 10, on why he draws: 'Art makes me happy'

Daniel Rajkumar, 10, enjoys drawing because it makes him feel happy. - Photo by Angelo Marcelle

Daniel Rajkumar, 10, loves to draw because it’s makes him feel happy, and relieves stress.

So, at his Sangre Grande home, he ensures that his drawing materials are always accessible by having them neatly laid out in his room.

He draws using markers and colour pencils.

He told Newsday Kids, “I like to draw because it helps me to relax my mind when I am stressed out.

“I’ll tell other kids that drawing is for everyone and it can help them reduce their stress.”

Daniel’s love for drawing began at the age of four when he drew a chicken.

But since then, he’s challenged himself to do more elaborate pieces.

For this year’s Emancipation Day celebrations, on August 1, he drew two pieces which showed enslaved people at different times during slavery.

In one piece, In the Cane, Daniel drew an enslaved man cutting sugar cane in a field. It was published in last week's Newsday Kids.

When watching the piece, Daniel wants people to remember the hard labour done by enslaved Africans during slavery.

In another piece, Laventille Moon 1850, he drew a woman celebrating the abolition of slavery. Emancipation ended in 1834, but full slavery was obtained in 1838 when apprenticeship – a system of enforced labour – ended.

For the drawing, Daniel used vibrant colours.

He explained, “The lady was freed from slavery and celebrating her freedom.

“I used bright happy colours to show her happiness…those are happy colours.”

The specialised pieces are a reflection of Daniel’s interest in drawing things about TT’s culture, history and the environment.

In 2019, he completed a drawing of the scarlet ibis, one of our national birds.

“I like drawing things about our country because it represents the things that makes us unique.”

Because Daniel puts attention into every detail of his pieces, he takes a few months to complete each.

In 2018, Daniel won WASA’s primary schools water conservation poster competition.

However, he hasn’t competed in any competitions since because he hasn’t found any new ones to enter.

While Daniel has a passion for art, you’ll be surprised to hear he doesn’t particularly like the drawings found in our local museums.

How so?

“The last time I went to an art gallery was in September 2019 and I didn’t really like the drawings because they didn’t really have any colour.

“I like to see drawings with colours because it enhances the drawings,” he said.

When he isn’t busy working on his drawings, Daniel finds time to play with his three pet dogs – Fluffy, Luna and Panda.

A standard five student at Reform Presbyterian School, Daniel’s favourite subject is mathematics.

Daniel isn’t quite sure of what he wants to be when he grows up but he knows that he’ll continue to love art for the rest of his life.