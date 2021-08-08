Canesucker gunned down during curfew hours in Enterprise

A Chaguanas man was shot and killed on Saturday during curfew hours.

Police identified the victim as Akiel “Canesucker” Sullivan, 33, of Walcott Lane in Enterprise.

A police report said residents heard gunshots around 10.30 pm and called Central Division police.

The curfew hours are from 9 pm to 5 am.

Police responded and found Sullivan on the ground with gunshot wounds to his body at School Lane, off Chrissie Terrace, a short distance from where he lived.

Sullivan was taken to the Chaguanas health facility, where doctors declared him dead on arrival.

Homicide Bureau Region III police also visited the scene.

Investigations are ongoing.