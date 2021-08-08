8 deaths, 129 covid19 cases

The Ministry of Health has reported eight deaths and 129 covid19 cases on Sunday.

In its 4pm update, the ministry said the number of active cases was 5,922 and positive cases to date was 40,233 with 33,174 patients recovered. The total number of deaths is now 1,137.

The update said 315 patients were in hospital, 79 are in step down facilities, 159 are in state quarantine and 5,399 are in self-isolation.

A total of 417,070 people have received their first dose of the vaccine, while 228,175 are fully vaccinated.

To date, 278,397 people have been tested for the virus.

Sunday’s figures reflect samples taken between August 4-7, the update advised.