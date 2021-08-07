WASA replaces leaky pipeline in Point Fortin

A resident walks along the Guapo/Cap-de-Ville Main Road, Port Fortin on July 13. WASA on Friday announced it had replaced a faulty line on the road. File photo/Angelo Marcelle -

The Water and Sewerage Authority (WASA) replaced a faulty 50-year-old pipeline along the Guapo/Cap-de-Ville Main Road in Point Fortin on Friday.

A media statement from WASA said the pipeline had a high leakage and was undersized.

The $5 million project began in November 2020 from Adventure Road to Hollywood Road.

Workers installed a 1.7 km of 150mm/ 200mm diameter PVC pipeline along the road.

The release said about 246 people in the area will now benefit from more reliable water service. WASA's in-house teams completed the entire project.

Commuters will experience fewer negative impacts on the roadway, previously caused by the regular occurrence of leaks in the area.

"Works on the project were expected to be completed in July, however, there were several delays associated with covid19 restrictions, as well as inclement weather," the release said.

WASA said it acknowledges that there were major disruptions of the roadway over the project's life and apologises for the inconvenience caused.

WASA also thanked residents and commuters in Point Fortin for "their patience and understanding."

WASA is assuring residents and commuters that it is working closely with officials from the Ministry of Works and Transport to complete permanent resurfacing of the roadway at the earliest time.