TT win Girls U-14 doubles at youth tennis tournament

TT's Copa Pelican Cup Girls Under-14 Doubles winners (L-R) Jordane Dookie and Jaeda-Lee Daniel-Joseph with runners-up Cameron Wong (TT) and Margauz Botran (Guatemala). -

TRINIDAD AND Tobago concluded its Copa Pelican Cup Junior Tennis Tournament campaign by winning gold in the Girls Under-14 doubles in Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic on Thursday.

In the final, Jordane Dookie and Jaeda-Lee Daniel-Joseph defeated a mixed team of Guatemala's Margauz Botran and TT’s Cameron Wong 6-3, 4-6 and 10-6 in the tie-break. The result also awarded Wong a silver medal as the losing finalist.

In their respective semi-final bouts, Dookie/Daniel-Joseph beat the Guatemalan pair of Carlota Balseiro and Nathalie Ramazanni 6-3, 6-4 while Wong/Botran got past the mixed team of Isabel Arango (Colombia) and Alexandra Cordero (Costa Rica) 7-5, 6-1.

On Wednesday, Dookie earned silver in the Girls Under-14 singles. She went down 6-0, 6-1 against Balseiro in the title match.

Daniel-Joseph also fell victim to Balseiro’s attack as she lost 6-0, 6-0 in the opening singles match while Wong was also beaten 6-0, 6-1 by Ramazanni.