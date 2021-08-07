Tobago's covid19 death toll reaches 49

Photo courtesy CDC.

Tobago's covid19 death toll climbed to 49 after a 71-year-old woman with comorbidities died from the virus overnight Friday. The island now has 26 new covid19 cases and 489 active cases.

In a statement on Saturday, the Division of Health, Wellness and Family Development said 27 patients are in state isolation, 440 in home isolation and five in ICU.

Eighteen patients have been discharged.The division said to date 10,976 people have been tested for the virus on the island. Of that number, 1,613 have tested positive. There are 1,075 recovered patients.To date 15,148 people have received their first shot of either the Astra Zeneca or Sinopharm vaccine while 10,174 already had their second dose.