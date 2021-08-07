Tion Webster hits 141 in Red Force trial match

In this September 8, 2020 file photo, Tion Webster of Trinbago Knight Riders hits a four to win the Hero Caribbean Premier League play-off match 31 between Jamaica Tallawahs and Trinbago Knight Riders at Brian Lara Cricket Academy, Tarouba. - CPL T20 via Getty Images

TION WEBSTER struck 141 as Team B are in a commanding position at the halfway point of a four-day TT Red Force cricket trial match against Team A at the Brian Lara Cricket Academy, Tarouba.

At the end of Friday's play, the Team A, were struggling at 90 runs for four wickets, in response to Team B's 422.

Captain Keagan Simmons hit 34 for Team A and fellow left-handed opener Jeremy Solozano chipped in with 31. Off-spinner Bryan Charles have figures of two wickets for 21 runs, off 20 overs (including 13 maidens) for Team B.

Team B, who won the toss and decided to bat on Thursday, resumed on Friday morning from their overnight score of 296/4, with Webster on 94 and the experienced Yannic Cariah on 58. The pair carried their fifth wicket partnership to 196 before Cariah was dismissed for 75 (166 deliveries, six fours).

Webster's knock, off 146 deliveries, featured 17 fours and a six. Captain Kirstan Kallicharan made 57 and Navin Bidaisse 55 on Thursday.

Pace bowler Uthman Muhammad took 5/46 for Team A, while fellow pacer Saron Lewis had 2/44 and left-arm spinner Ricky Jaipaul 2/87.