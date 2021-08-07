Stolen cancer drugs recovered in Aranguez

The stolen cancer drugs recovered by police. - Photo courtesy TTPS

MOST of the $2.5 million in cancer drugs stolen from the St James Medical Facility last month were recovered in a house in Aranguez by Western Division officers.

According to a police media release on Saturday, officers of the Western Division, led by Insp Grant and included constables Gittens and Seecharan among others, recovered the drugs at an unoccupied house in Aranguez on Friday. Police said $2.2 million worth of the drugs were recovered.

On July 5 the drugs, succinyl choline, bevacizumab, bleomycin, cetuximab, traztuzumab, tocilizumab, docetaxel, cyclophosphamide, insulin, oxytocin, rituximab, fulvestrant and epirubacin were reportedly stolen from a storage area that was broken into. The drugs, worth $2.5 million, were reported stolen just days after the stock arrived at the facility.

Among the stolen items were 25 vials of tocilizumab which was approved for covid19 treatment days after it was reported stolen. Tocilizumab is an immuno-suppressive drug, which is approved of for rheumatoid arthritis and was used off-label to treat covid19 before it was given the all clear on July 10 by the Health Ministry.

Police did not say which drugs were recovered and remained missing. No one was arrested.