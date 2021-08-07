Jabs in the dark

Instructions on a cooler containing a batch of Sinopharm vaccines. - Angelo Marcelle

SCENES of empty mass vaccination sites all over the country this week made undeniable the fact that the rate of vaccine take-up has veered dramatically in the wrong direction.

In sharp contrast to the thousands of people who braved rain to line up outside health centres a few weeks ago when options like going to a drive-through did not exist, people are taking their time to turn up. And officials are rightfully worried.

But what is unclear in this picture is exactly why the numbers are flagging.

In recent weeks, we have been told people would rather pay money – and risk being fined thousands of dollars – for fake vaccination cards, rather than take a vaccine being administered completely free. That should tell us there is something more, something complex behind the dramatically fluctuating uptake rate.

Is the situation attributable to a more calm, casual approach being adopted due to the perception that supply is no longer limited?

Has the vacation period reduced the sense of urgency, with families adopting a more relaxed approach to scheduling when they will get jabbed?

Or have we now reached the segment of the population that is stridently against vaccination, whether out of scepticism or fear?

Are people vaccine shopping, holding out for different brands that they feel might be of a better quality?

Is it simply the fact that many do not want a Chinese vaccine? Are the implications for foreign travel in relation to the Sinopharm jab such that there is strong resistance to getting it? In a country in which hundreds of thousands routinely travel each year, the latter factor in particular cannot be discounted.

It is likely several, if not all of these factors, are in play.

But unless data is collected – through opinion polls and other appropriate methods – to gauge the attitude of the population, we simply cannot say for sure.

In contrast to the flagging enthusiasm, there has been a flurry of new measures teased by the State.

Vaccination will now be done at “pop-up” locations – like trendy boutiques – according to officials. There’s talk of door-to-door vaccination; vaccination while you do your groceries; churches and religious officials have been roped in. Some time ago, private medical facilities were also included so that you might be able to get vaccinated on your next trip to your local doctor.

That’s all well and good. But unless we are able to target the specific reasons behind the current lag, then it’s all a case of throwing jabs in the dark.

Doctors can only formulate a plan of treatment if they know what’s wrong with their patient. The State needs to properly diagnose what’s going on, then concentrate on prescribing medicine.