Is there a covid19 risk to Tobago visitors?

Passengers wait to board one of the fast ferries to Tobago in Port of Spain. - ROGER JACOB

THE EDITOR: Perhaps Tobagonians lungs are materially stronger than those of citizens in Trinidad. Maybe the atmosphere in Tobago has less of the covid19 virus circulating. Could it possibly be that certain people believe themselves untouchable regarding the virus or any of the worrying possible variants? Tobago is undeniably clean, green and serene and breathtakingly beautiful.

But should we be ramping up more flights to the island? Do we have a listing of the many Trinidadians who own homes wishing to visit their properties? It will have to be more than two families to make extra flights financially viable.

We went through the two-faced ole talk that Trinidadians were guilty of spreading the virus to Tobago when visitors travelled there over the Easter holiday week. Pockets were undeniably fortified and some of the visitors enjoyed their stay.

Since then an appreciable number of Trinidadians have been vaccinated. Are we to conclude that it is now perfectly safe to repeat the visit? But safe for whom?

Suppose Trinidadians rush to Tobago, where there is allegedly obstinate vaccine hesitancy, and we get infected? What do we do?

I personally have gone past anybody putting me literally on a guilt trip. Tobagonians need to wake up and vaccinate and stop taking chances with each others' lives.

Plain talk in TT is not supposed to be bad manners. A flight to vaccine-hesitant Tobago could allegedly turn out downright suicidal.

Lynette Joseph

Diego Martin