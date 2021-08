Blind eye to team sports

Nelson Mandela Park, in Port of Spain. - Marvin Hamilton

THE EDITOR: I want Mr. Rowley and Mr. Griffith to tell me why it is that people are playing football brazen and bold-faced on President's Ground and Mandela Park in broad daylight, with police passing up and down, yet the public tennis courts, where social distancing is inherent in the sport, are closed.

What happened to "no team sports?" Is different rules for different people here or what?

Christopher Mendes

St Ann's