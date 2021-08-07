AstraZenca vaccines rollout by appointments on Monday

A vial of AstraZeneca vaccine. - File photo

FROM Monday, the Ministry of Health will begin administering to the public the estimated 82,000 AstraZeneca covid19 vaccine donated by Canada.

On Saturday, at the ministry’s covid19 media conference, Health Minister Terrence Deyalsingh said the first doses will be issued at the mass vaccination sites throughout the country.

He said, “Thirty-one thousand, three hundred and thirty of these are expiring by the end of August, so we have just under two to three weeks to get these vaccines out into arms.

“The other 50,700 will be expiring at the end of October, so it fits in basically with the eight-to-12-week window that we have between AstraZeneca’s first dose and second dose.”

The sites in Trinidad which will begin roll out on Monday are:

— Paddock, Queen’s Park Savannah – 3,000 doses

— NAPA, Port of Spain – 3,000 doses

— UTT, Chaguanas – 5,000 doses

— National Racquet Centre, Tacarigua – 4,000 doses

— Sangre Grande Civic Centre – 2,000 doses

— Mayaro Regional Sporting Complex – 1,000 doses

— SAPA, San Fernando – 10,000 doses

— Divali Nagar Site – 5,000 doses

— Ato Boldon Stadium, Couva –5,000 doses

Tobago has been allocated 4,000 doses and roll out was expected either Tuesday or Wednesday, Deyalsingh said.

He added that a call centre and online appointment systems will become available from Sunday for the public to book spaces for vaccinations.

Deyalsingh said while walk-ins will be accommodated, priority will be given to people with appointments.

The call centre contact is 800-VACC (8222) and online appointments can be made via www.ttvaccine.com

Deyalsingh added that public servants who are yet to receive their second dose of AstraZeneca will be accommodated at the National Raquet Centre and UTT.

Sinopharm first dose, he said, will continue to be administered at all health centres, the Frankie Boodram Wallerfield International Raceway drive-through site and the Heliport in Chaguaramas drive-through site. TT bought 800,000 Sinopharm from China which it received on July 13.